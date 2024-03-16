Bitcoin Trading Down 0.5% This Week (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 16th. One Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $68,216.84 on major exchanges. Bitcoin has a total market cap of $1,340.85 billion and $2.76 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $400.31 or 0.00586819 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.56 or 0.00049203 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.95 or 0.00128924 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000410 BTC.
Bitcoin Coin Profile
Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,655,743 coins. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org.
Bitcoin Coin Trading
Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase.
