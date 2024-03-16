Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:BDRX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:BDRX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 151,600 shares, a decline of 37.1% from the February 14th total of 241,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 576,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of BDRX stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.17. 95,698 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 709,320. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.14. Biodexa Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.11 and a 52 week high of $130.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Biodexa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company.

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products aimed at primary and metastatic cancers of the brain in the United Kingdom. The company is developing MTX110, which is currently in Phase I studies for the treatment of diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, medulloblastomas, and glioblastoma multiforme.

