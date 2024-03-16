Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOX) Short Interest Down 23.2% in February

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOX – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 294,300 shares, a decrease of 23.2% from the February 14th total of 383,200 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Bioceres Crop Solutions Trading Down 0.2 %

BIOX traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.79. 18,204 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,509. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.27. Bioceres Crop Solutions has a 1-year low of $9.76 and a 1-year high of $14.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $803.17 million, a PE ratio of 39.97 and a beta of 0.58.

Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Bioceres Crop Solutions had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 4.36%. The firm had revenue of $140.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Bioceres Crop Solutions will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Roth Mkm upped their target price on Bioceres Crop Solutions from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bioceres Crop Solutions

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BIOX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Bioceres Crop Solutions by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $176,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.35% of the company’s stock.

About Bioceres Crop Solutions

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides crop productivity solutions. It operates through Seed and Integrated Products, Crop Protection, and Crop Nutrition segments. The Seed and Integrated Products segment provides seed traits, germplasms, and seed treatment packs for healthier, and higher yielding crops.

