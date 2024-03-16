Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Stock Price Down 7.7%

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) was down 7.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.55 and last traded at $11.55. Approximately 7,413,410 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 7,047,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.51.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BILI shares. Nomura cut Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Citigroup lowered Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Barclays lowered Bilibili from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on Bilibili from $35.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.26.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.22.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bilibili by 382.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Bilibili in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Bilibili in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Bilibili by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bilibili by 25,800.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 3,870 shares during the last quarter. 16.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, live broadcasting, and story mode.

