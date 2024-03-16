BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BHP shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday, March 5th.

Shares of NYSE:BHP opened at $55.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.94. BHP Group has a one year low of $54.28 and a one year high of $69.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $1.44 per share. This represents a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BHP. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in BHP Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in BHP Group by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 460 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

