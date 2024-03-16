Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Receives $75.67 Average PT from Analysts

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $74.33.

BERY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Berry Global Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $76.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th.

Berry Global Group Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of BERY opened at $59.68 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.08 and its 200 day moving average is $62.16. Berry Global Group has a fifty-two week low of $53.83 and a fifty-two week high of $69.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.07). Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 4.51%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Berry Global Group will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Berry Global Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.66%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Peter T. Thomas acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Berry Global Group news, Director Peter T. Thomas bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jonathan F. Foster bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.49 per share, for a total transaction of $58,490.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,728 shares in the company, valued at $335,030.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BERY. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 25,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,005,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,230,000 after acquiring an additional 22,137 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 97,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,049,000 after acquiring an additional 39,200 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 621,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,471,000 after purchasing an additional 233,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 70,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,334,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 98.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

Featured Stories

