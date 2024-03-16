Berenberg Bank Increases Johnson Service Group (LON:JSG) Price Target to GBX 170

Johnson Service Group (LON:JSG – Free Report) had its price target increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 155 ($1.99) to GBX 170 ($2.18) in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of Johnson Service Group stock opened at GBX 129 ($1.65) on Tuesday. Johnson Service Group has a 52-week low of GBX 99 ($1.27) and a 52-week high of GBX 147.40 ($1.89). The stock has a market capitalization of £534.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,612.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 140.89 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 135.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.24, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.88.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a GBX 1.90 ($0.02) dividend. This is a boost from Johnson Service Group’s previous dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.34%. Johnson Service Group’s dividend payout ratio is 3,750.00%.
Johnson Service Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides textile rental and related services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Workwear; and Hotel, Restaurants and Catering. The Workwear segment supplies workwear garments and protective wear, and workplace hygiene services under the Johnsons Workwear brands, as well as provides laundering services.
