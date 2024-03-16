Berenberg Bank Increases Johnson Service Group (LON:JSG) Price Target to GBX 170

Johnson Service Group (LON:JSG – Free Report) had its price target increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 155 ($1.99) to GBX 170 ($2.18) in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Johnson Service Group Price Performance

Shares of Johnson Service Group stock opened at GBX 129 ($1.65) on Tuesday. Johnson Service Group has a 52-week low of GBX 99 ($1.27) and a 52-week high of GBX 147.40 ($1.89). The stock has a market capitalization of £534.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,612.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 140.89 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 135.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.24, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Johnson Service Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a GBX 1.90 ($0.02) dividend. This is a boost from Johnson Service Group’s previous dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.34%. Johnson Service Group’s dividend payout ratio is 3,750.00%.

Insider Activity

About Johnson Service Group

In other news, insider Peter Egan purchased 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 137 ($1.76) per share, with a total value of £89,050 ($114,093.53). 1.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson Service Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides textile rental and related services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Workwear; and Hotel, Restaurants and Catering. The Workwear segment supplies workwear garments and protective wear, and workplace hygiene services under the Johnsons Workwear brands, as well as provides laundering services.

