Berenberg Bank Cuts IP Group (LON:IPO) Price Target to GBX 126

IP Group (LON:IPO – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 133 ($1.70) to GBX 126 ($1.61) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
IP Group Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of IPO stock opened at GBX 47.95 ($0.61) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 51.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 52.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.04, a quick ratio of 8.59 and a current ratio of 14.77. The firm has a market capitalization of £493.89 million, a PE ratio of -599.38 and a beta of 1.40. IP Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 40 ($0.51) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 66.60 ($0.85).
About IP Group
