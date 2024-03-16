Berenberg Bank Cuts IP Group (LON:IPO) Price Target to GBX 126

IP Group (LON:IPO – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 133 ($1.70) to GBX 126 ($1.61) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

IP Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of IPO stock opened at GBX 47.95 ($0.61) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 51.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 52.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.04, a quick ratio of 8.59 and a current ratio of 14.77. The firm has a market capitalization of £493.89 million, a PE ratio of -599.38 and a beta of 1.40. IP Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 40 ($0.51) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 66.60 ($0.85).

About IP Group

IP Group Plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, mature, mid venture, late venture, incubation, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, materials, healthcare, information technology, communication services, utilities, life sciences, deeptech, cleantech, chemicals, science and innovation companies.

