Berenberg Bank Boosts Quilter (LON:QLT) Price Target to GBX 105

Quilter (LON:QLT – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Berenberg Bank from GBX 95 ($1.22) to GBX 105 ($1.35) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Quilter in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a GBX 100 ($1.28) price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Quilter has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 96.20 ($1.23).

LON QLT opened at GBX 102.20 ($1.31) on Tuesday. Quilter has a 12 month low of GBX 71.20 ($0.91) and a 12 month high of GBX 107.90 ($1.38). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.87, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 3,406.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 101.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 94.34.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.70 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.64%. This is an increase from Quilter’s previous dividend of $1.50. Quilter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16,666.67%.

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment administration services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through High Net Worth and Affluent segments. The High Net Worth segment provides discretionary investment management services to high-net worth customers, charities, companies, and institutions through a network of branches; and financial advice services for protection, mortgages, savings, investment, and pensions primarily to high net worth clients.

