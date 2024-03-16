Benson Investment Management Company Inc. Takes $367,000 Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Benson Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 113.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,777,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,134,368,000 after purchasing an additional 48,423,350 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,580,806,000 after buying an additional 43,463,232 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 296.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,523,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,887,663,000 after buying an additional 7,868,131 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,477,628,000 after buying an additional 1,533,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the second quarter worth about $319,548,000. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded down $5.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $433.92. 73,069,824 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,198,109. The company’s fifty day moving average is $428.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $395.76. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $297.19 and a fifty-two week high of $448.64.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.2158 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.