Benson Investment Management Company Inc. Takes $3.50 Million Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Benson Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 47,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,498,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Arch Capital Group by 6.0% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 205,548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,756,000 after purchasing an additional 11,594 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 209,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the third quarter worth $1,030,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 3.2% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 14,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 18.0% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 114,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,089,000 after acquiring an additional 17,395 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on ACGL shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com cut Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. TD Cowen started coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.46.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total value of $5,251,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 651,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,057,001.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total transaction of $5,251,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 651,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,057,001.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total value of $4,374,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 336,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,408,151.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 135,689 shares of company stock valued at $11,872,217. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Price Performance

ACGL stock traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $91.88. 3,505,550 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,707,416. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.78. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $62.10 and a 12 month high of $92.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.57.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.55. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 21.94% and a net margin of 32.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

About Arch Capital Group

(Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

