Benson Investment Management Company Inc. Sells 5,109 Shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Benson Investment Management Company Inc. reduced its position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,257 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,109 shares during the quarter. ITT makes up about 2.3% of Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in ITT were worth $4,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ITT. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of ITT by 3.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,766 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of ITT by 63.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 304 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ITT by 4.5% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,716 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ITT by 1.6% in the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,099 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of ITT by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 5,412 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of ITT from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of ITT from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of ITT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.50.

NYSE ITT traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $127.00. The company had a trading volume of 724,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,014. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $122.93 and a 200 day moving average of $110.87. ITT Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.82 and a 1-year high of $129.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.42.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The conglomerate reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.34. ITT had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The business had revenue of $829.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $814.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ITT Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.319 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. This is a positive change from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.81%.

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

