Benson Investment Management Company Inc. Sells 1,623 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Benson Investment Management Company Inc. trimmed its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,623 shares during the quarter. Parker-Hannifin accounts for 2.4% of Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $4,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PH. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 103.9% in the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $594,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 335.2% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares during the period. 82.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PH. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $505.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $551.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $500.00 to $558.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $504.56.

Insider Activity at Parker-Hannifin

In related news, COO Andrew D. Ross sold 3,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total transaction of $1,991,664.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,693,299.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Andrew D. Ross sold 3,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total transaction of $1,991,664.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,693,299.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 2,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total transaction of $1,494,122.16. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,741,899.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,079 shares of company stock worth $6,099,566. 1.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

PH traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $535.42. The company had a trading volume of 669,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,297. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $68.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.52. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12-month low of $300.86 and a 12-month high of $544.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $504.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $445.99.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.26 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 29.31%.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

