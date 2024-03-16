Benson Investment Management Company Inc. Increases Stock Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Benson Investment Management Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the quarter. Microchip Technology makes up 2.3% of Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $4,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $274,266,959,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Balentine LLC boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 12,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 9,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 14,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 16,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Microchip Technology Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ MCHP traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $88.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,460,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,053,942. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.78. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1-year low of $68.75 and a 1-year high of $94.30.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 27.59% and a return on equity of 45.59%. The company’s revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 42.06%.

Insider Transactions at Microchip Technology

In other news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $31,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,789 shares in the company, valued at $150,276. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total value of $165,283.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,759,722.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $31,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,276. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MCHP. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $96.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.33.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

