Benson Investment Management Company Inc. Has $4.25 Million Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Benson Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the quarter. Valero Energy accounts for approximately 2.2% of Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $4,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its stake in Valero Energy by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 16,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 5,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 10,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 9,425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VLO shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Bank of America raised shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.83.

Valero Energy Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:VLO traded up $4.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $163.70. 9,134,365 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,470,407. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $104.18 and a 1-year high of $166.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $139.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $54.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.62, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.53.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.60. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 31.62%. The company had revenue of $35.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $8.45 EPS. Valero Energy’s revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 15.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.31%.

About Valero Energy

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

