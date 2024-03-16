Benson Investment Management Company Inc. Buys 2,260 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Benson Investment Management Company Inc. grew its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Marvell Technology accounts for 2.4% of Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $4,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,043,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $381,257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142,391 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 328.3% in the third quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 18,357 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 2.4% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,036,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $218,499,000 after acquiring an additional 95,003 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 15.6% in the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 7,197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 15.8% in the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 64,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,510,000 after acquiring an additional 8,836 shares in the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MRVL shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

In other Marvell Technology news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total transaction of $68,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,091,845.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Marvell Technology news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total transaction of $68,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,091,845.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total transaction of $1,967,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 792,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,008,213.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 106,000 shares of company stock worth $6,838,240. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marvell Technology Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Marvell Technology stock traded up $0.79 on Friday, reaching $66.87. The company had a trading volume of 18,474,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,676,360. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.75. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.90 and a 52-week high of $85.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $57.81 billion, a PE ratio of -61.92, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.51.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 16.95% and a positive return on equity of 4.92%. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -22.22%.

Marvell Technology announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

