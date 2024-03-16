Bennett Selby Investments LP Has $18.94 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Bennett Selby Investments LP grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,365 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,520 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 9.7% of Bennett Selby Investments LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Bennett Selby Investments LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $18,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at $25,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. 27.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.33.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 300 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total value of $41,853.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,296,187.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 300 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total value of $41,853.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,296,187.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total value of $6,597,125.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,777,106 shares in the company, valued at $243,854,485.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 279,159 shares of company stock worth $39,220,185 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $142.17 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $143.64 and a 200 day moving average of $138.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.87 and a 1 year high of $155.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

