Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Stock Up 14.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BLPH opened at $0.06 on Wednesday. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $12.58. The stock has a market cap of $733,980.00, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.06 and its 200 day moving average is $0.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bellerophon Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $7,338,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $182,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 209,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 24,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 33,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 31,460 shares during the last quarter. 28.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Company Profile

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its primary product is INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.

