Beldex Price Hits $0.0449 (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 16th. During the last seven days, Beldex has traded up 7.7% against the dollar. One Beldex coin can currently be bought for $0.0449 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Beldex has a total market capitalization of $278.32 million and $1.96 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,687.37 or 0.05406040 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001062 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.02 or 0.00086535 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00011105 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00018570 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00018916 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00018531 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000432 BTC.

BDX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,924,414,467 coins and its circulating supply is 6,197,354,467 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

