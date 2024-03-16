Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BELFB. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Bel Fuse from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Bel Fuse in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company.

Get Bel Fuse alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Bel Fuse

Bel Fuse Trading Down 0.6 %

Bel Fuse stock opened at $55.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 3.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $713.58 million, a PE ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.43. Bel Fuse has a 52 week low of $30.11 and a 52 week high of $74.75.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The electronics maker reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $140.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.86 million. Bel Fuse had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 24.87%. Equities research analysts forecast that Bel Fuse will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Bel Fuse Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. Bel Fuse’s payout ratio is currently 4.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Vincent Vellucci sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.70, for a total transaction of $56,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,126.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Bel Fuse during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Bel Fuse during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Bel Fuse during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Bel Fuse during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bel Fuse in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. 56.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bel Fuse Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, India, Switzerland, and internationally.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bel Fuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bel Fuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.