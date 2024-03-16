Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,835 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in FedEx by 11.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 133,075 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $35,254,000 after purchasing an additional 13,197 shares during the last quarter. Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. lifted its holdings in FedEx by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. now owns 5,740 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,423,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in FedEx by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 595,122 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $157,660,000 after buying an additional 13,642 shares during the last quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC now owns 39,320 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $10,417,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC now owns 80,348 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $21,286,000 after buying an additional 14,036 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on FDX shares. StockNews.com downgraded FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on FedEx from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Stephens lowered their target price on FedEx from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Melius raised FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on FedEx from $290.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.56.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $253.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,644.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,638.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 200 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $253.22 per share, with a total value of $50,644.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,638.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John W. Dietrich bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $252.02 per share, for a total transaction of $252,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,834.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Stock Down 0.9 %

FedEx stock traded down $2.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $253.29. The stock had a trading volume of 3,296,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,000,387. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $245.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $251.63. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $195.34 and a 12-month high of $285.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.14 by ($0.15). FedEx had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The business had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 29.86%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

