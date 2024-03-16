Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Sells 3,704 Shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,392 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,704 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Kemper worth $2,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KMPR. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kemper in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kemper in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Kemper during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Kemper by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Kemper by 444.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on KMPR shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Kemper from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen started coverage on Kemper in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on Kemper from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Kemper from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.67.

Kemper Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of KMPR stock traded down $0.29 on Friday, hitting $58.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,073,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,732. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 0.90. Kemper Co. has a 1 year low of $38.32 and a 1 year high of $63.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.15.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.78. Kemper had a negative return on equity of 2.37% and a negative net margin of 5.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Analysts anticipate that Kemper Co. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Kemper Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Kemper’s payout ratio is -29.18%.

About Kemper

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

