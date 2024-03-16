Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Sells 3,403 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 38,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,403 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 149.6% during the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.90.

Dominion Energy Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE D traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.84. 11,847,841 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,696,497. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.28 and its 200 day moving average is $45.82. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.18 and a fifty-two week high of $58.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.11). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 114.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Joseph M. Rigby acquired 2,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.94 per share, for a total transaction of $99,982.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,093.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Robert M. Blue purchased 21,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.91 per share, with a total value of $997,853.85. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,240 shares in the company, valued at $8,091,178.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph M. Rigby purchased 2,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.94 per share, for a total transaction of $99,982.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,417 shares in the company, valued at $395,093.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Articles

