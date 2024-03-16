Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Sells 2,619 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. cut its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 234,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,619 shares during the period. Coca-Cola accounts for approximately 1.4% of Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $13,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,628,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after buying an additional 4,527 shares during the period. HF Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 61,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,435,000 after purchasing an additional 5,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 110.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 9,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 4,749 shares in the last quarter. 68.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KO shares. Barclays increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 57,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total value of $3,491,990.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,594,097.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 57,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total value of $3,491,990.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at $13,594,097.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total value of $5,435,173.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,136,766.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 467,435 shares of company stock valued at $28,230,915 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Down 1.0 %

KO stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.88. 36,849,930 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,275,774. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.59. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $51.55 and a 52-week high of $64.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $10.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.68 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 23.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.485 per share. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 78.23%.

Coca-Cola Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

