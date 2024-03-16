Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Purchases 779 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,945 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $7,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Salesforce by 463.1% during the second quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,283 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Pointe Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 370.0% during the second quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 2.9% during the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 89.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 5,282 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 10.7% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,509,761 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $318,952,000 after buying an additional 145,501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded down $8.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $294.33. 11,885,105 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,989,748. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $182.65 and a 52 week high of $318.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $285.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $288.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $247.17.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. Salesforce’s payout ratio is 9.52%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CRM shares. Argus upped their target price on Salesforce from $290.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Salesforce from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Salesforce from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. JMP Securities upped their price target on Salesforce from $293.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Salesforce from $272.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.32.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.23, for a total value of $4,593,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,191,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,039,530,764.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.82, for a total transaction of $2,538,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,193,919.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.23, for a total value of $4,593,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,191,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,039,530,764.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,134,112 shares of company stock worth $314,301,292. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

