Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Increases Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 333,745 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,679 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises approximately 1.5% of Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $14,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 623 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its holdings in Comcast by 299.1% in the 4th quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 634,727 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 475,675 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Comcast stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.77. The stock had a trading volume of 45,303,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,366,275. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $35.28 and a 1 year high of $47.46.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $31.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.41 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Comcast from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.67.

In related news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $5,289,928.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

