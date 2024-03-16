Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Has $6.28 Million Stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $6,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AON. Arcus Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of AON by 2.7% in the third quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of AON by 7.4% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AON by 10.4% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in AON by 5.1% in the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in AON by 2.3% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on AON. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on AON from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on AON from $304.00 to $295.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. UBS Group reduced their target price on AON from $333.00 to $308.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on AON from $306.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on AON from $342.00 to $325.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $336.36.

AON Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:AON traded down $1.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $318.99. 1,524,875 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,038,690. The stock has a market cap of $63.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.86. Aon plc has a fifty-two week low of $284.12 and a fifty-two week high of $347.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $308.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $317.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.07 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. AON had a negative return on equity of 1,150.40% and a net margin of 19.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 15.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AON Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. AON’s payout ratio is presently 19.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Lisa Stevens sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.26, for a total value of $4,098,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,175,613.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Lisa Stevens sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.26, for a total value of $4,098,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,175,613.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lester B. Knight purchased 50,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $301.97 per share, with a total value of $15,098,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 134,000 shares in the company, valued at $40,463,980. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 74,532 shares of company stock valued at $23,335,805. 1.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About AON

(Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Further Reading

