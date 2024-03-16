Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Has $2.53 Million Stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,263 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $2,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PXD. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 77.4% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 85.0% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 148 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

PXD traded down $0.51 on Friday, hitting $249.96. 6,158,220 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,255,477. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $230.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.89. The firm has a market cap of $58.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.30. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $177.26 and a one year high of $257.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.41 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $2.56 dividend. This represents a $10.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $238.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $269.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $264.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Argus cut Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.14.

Insider Transactions at Pioneer Natural Resources

In related news, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.35, for a total transaction of $820,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,683,753.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.35, for a total transaction of $820,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,683,753.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott D. Sheffield sold 10,000 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.25, for a total value of $2,352,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 462,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,711,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

