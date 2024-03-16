Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 328 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $9,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 100.2% in the third quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 15,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 7,565 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,233,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $312,278,000 after purchasing an additional 41,263 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the third quarter worth approximately $320,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the third quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Emerson Electric by 52.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 406,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,286,000 after acquiring an additional 140,438 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total transaction of $248,973.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,599.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on EMR. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.61.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EMR traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $110.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,537,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,946,695. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $76.94 and a 52-week high of $111.20. The company has a market cap of $63.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.76, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.18. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 69.33% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.94%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

