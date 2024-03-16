Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Cuts Position in Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 381,339 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Farmers National Banc were worth $5,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FMNB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 15.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,890,569 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,756,000 after buying an additional 395,203 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Farmers National Banc by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 729,283 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,218,000 after purchasing an additional 76,686 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Farmers National Banc by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 691,963 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,746,000 after purchasing an additional 72,478 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Farmers National Banc by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,121,465 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,175,000 after purchasing an additional 71,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 114.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 115,841 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 61,744 shares in the last quarter. 38.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Farmers National Banc Stock Performance

Shares of Farmers National Banc stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $12.56. 371,869 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,759. Farmers National Banc Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.38 and a 1 year high of $14.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $471.58 million, a PE ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.81.

Farmers National Banc Announces Dividend

Farmers National Banc ( NASDAQ:FMNB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $44.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.65 million. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 19.57%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Farmers National Banc Corp. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FMNB. Raymond James raised Farmers National Banc from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 5th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Farmers National Banc in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Farmers National Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Farmers National Banc from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Farmers National Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.33.

Insider Activity at Farmers National Banc

In related news, EVP Timothy F. Shaffer sold 4,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total transaction of $56,896.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,160.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders purchased 1,577 shares of company stock worth $21,883 in the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Farmers National Banc

Farmers National Banc Corp. operates as a bank holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Canfield engages in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management businesses. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, brokerage, and other services.

