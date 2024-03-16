Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Buys 174 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the quarter. Chubb accounts for about 1.3% of Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $12,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in Chubb in the 3rd quarter worth about $292,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Chubb by 978.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 546,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,781,000 after purchasing an additional 495,860 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Chubb by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,550,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,857,000 after purchasing an additional 191,317 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its position in Chubb by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Chubb by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on CB. StockNews.com raised shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. HSBC started coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $263.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $245.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.06.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In other news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total transaction of $1,759,387.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,969.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Chubb news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 33,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.11, for a total value of $8,456,896.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,879,483.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total value of $1,759,387.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,969.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE CB traded down $1.34 on Friday, reaching $256.29. 3,390,965 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,806,904. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $183.40 and a fifty-two week high of $260.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $245.05 and a 200 day moving average of $226.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.62.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $8.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.07 by $3.23. Chubb had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The company had revenue of $13.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.88 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 15.76%.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Recommended Stories

