Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Acquires 69,697 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 69.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 170,482 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,697 shares during the quarter. RTX accounts for 1.5% of Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $14,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RTX. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of RTX by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,509,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,013,000 after buying an additional 3,104,282 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in RTX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,580,608,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in RTX by 1.9% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,726,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,871,000 after purchasing an additional 256,215 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in RTX by 87,932.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,614,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,951,000 after purchasing an additional 13,598,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in RTX by 0.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,059,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,735,000 after purchasing an additional 60,319 shares during the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total value of $3,233,232.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,711.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other RTX news, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total transaction of $28,757.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,176.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total value of $3,233,232.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,711.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,785 shares of company stock valued at $3,448,188. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE RTX traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $92.93. 35,743,611 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,277,555. The company has a market cap of $123.56 billion, a PE ratio of 41.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.87. RTX Co. has a twelve month low of $68.56 and a twelve month high of $104.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.74 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 4.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. RTX’s payout ratio is presently 105.36%.

RTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective (up from $88.00) on shares of RTX in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on RTX from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Bank of America raised RTX from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on RTX from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.18.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

