Beacon Capital Management LLC Sells 8,885 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Beacon Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 209,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,885 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 12.5% of Beacon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $49,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 170.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. LWM Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 106.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $1.51 on Friday, reaching $253.71. 3,216,805 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,324,306. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $192.80 and a 1-year high of $257.71. The firm has a market cap of $357.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $246.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.21.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.