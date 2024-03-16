Beacon Capital Management LLC Sells 799 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Beacon Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 799 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up 0.2% of Beacon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 64,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,551,000 after purchasing an additional 11,906 shares in the last quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $514,000. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,417,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $512,000. Finally, Reliant Wealth Planning raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Reliant Wealth Planning now owns 496,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,150,000 after acquiring an additional 102,753 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $78.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,419,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,641,331. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.93. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $66.67 and a 1 year high of $79.56. The company has a market capitalization of $51.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

