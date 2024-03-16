Beacon Capital Management LLC Sells 73 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Beacon Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Cummins by 254.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 4,378 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 18,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after purchasing an additional 7,191 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,282,000 after purchasing an additional 13,058 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 1st quarter valued at about $711,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CMI shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Cummins from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cummins from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America lowered shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $243.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $303.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $263.70.

Shares of CMI stock traded up $11.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $274.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,596,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,888,413. The company has a 50 day moving average of $253.33 and a 200 day moving average of $237.74. The stock has a market cap of $38.99 billion, a PE ratio of 53.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $203.18 and a 12-month high of $276.92.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.41 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.10 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 25.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 18.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.73%.

In other news, Director Daniel William Fisher purchased 562 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $266.57 per share, with a total value of $149,812.34. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,696.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.29, for a total transaction of $569,709.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,584,529.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel William Fisher bought 562 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $266.57 per share, with a total value of $149,812.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $284,696.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 51,289 shares of company stock valued at $13,576,838. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

