Beacon Capital Management LLC Sells 3,180 Shares of Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST)

Beacon Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,180 shares during the quarter. Peakstone Realty Trust comprises 0.3% of Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Beacon Capital Management LLC owned 0.18% of Peakstone Realty Trust worth $1,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKST. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Peakstone Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $2,827,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Peakstone Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $154,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Peakstone Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $374,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $935,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $1,183,000. Institutional investors own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

Peakstone Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PKST traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.06. The stock had a trading volume of 665,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,448. Peakstone Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $47.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $546.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.37.

Peakstone Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Peakstone Realty Trust ( NYSE:PKST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($1.20). Peakstone Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 38.73% and a negative net margin of 216.52%. The firm had revenue of $63.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.07 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Peakstone Realty Trust will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Peakstone Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -5.80%.

About Peakstone Realty Trust

Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE: PKST) is an internally managed, real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, newer-vintage portfolio of predominantly single-tenant industrial and office properties. These assets are generally leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net lease agreements with contractual rent escalations.

