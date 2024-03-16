Beacon Capital Management LLC Sells 127 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Beacon Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 641 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 197 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 9,821 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,326,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 199 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 162 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NFLX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $615.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $525.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $565.61.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 19,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total transaction of $9,838,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $15,646,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $3,615,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,545,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 19,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total value of $9,838,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $15,646,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 298,003 shares of company stock valued at $162,647,852 over the last quarter. 2.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Stock Down 1.2 %

NFLX traded down $7.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $605.88. 6,671,629 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,884,806. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.20 billion, a PE ratio of 50.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $559.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $477.17. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $293.54 and a 1 year high of $624.42.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.03 EPS for the current year.

About Netflix

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.