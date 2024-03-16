Beacon Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 24.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $6,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 94.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

VGT traded down $6.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $515.56. 474,089 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 517,762. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $354.83 and a 12-month high of $536.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $506.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $465.43. The company has a market cap of $61.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

