Beacon Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Beacon Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 21.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 477 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Dollar General during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,047,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Dollar General by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,214,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,518,000 after purchasing an additional 50,717 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Dollar General by 253.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 64,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,963,000 after purchasing an additional 46,324 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,374,000. Finally, Nine27 Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Dollar General during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,290,000. 90.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DG traded up $1.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $151.95. The stock had a trading volume of 4,160,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,518,775. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $140.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.56. The stock has a market cap of $33.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.22. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $101.09 and a 1-year high of $222.99.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.09. Dollar General had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 4.91%. The company had revenue of $9.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on DG shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Dollar General from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Barclays raised Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com raised Dollar General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Telsey Advisory Group raised Dollar General from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.68.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DG

Dollar General Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.