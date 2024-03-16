Beacon Capital Management LLC Has $1.87 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Beacon Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 0.5% of Beacon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

IVV stock traded down $4.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $513.23. 8,081,104 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,756,718. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $388.05 and a twelve month high of $520.78. The company has a market capitalization of $397.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $498.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $465.79.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.