Beacon Capital Management LLC Has $1.87 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Beacon Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 0.5% of Beacon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.8 %
IVV stock traded down $4.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $513.23. 8,081,104 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,756,718. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $388.05 and a twelve month high of $520.78. The company has a market capitalization of $397.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $498.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $465.79.
About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
