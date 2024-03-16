Beacon Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 23.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,431 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Shopify by 5.3% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 661 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Shopify by 7.1% during the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Shopify by 6.2% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in Shopify by 14.0% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 659 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Shopify by 292.9% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Stock Performance

SHOP traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,821,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,512,280. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.02 and a fifty-two week high of $91.57. The company has a current ratio of 6.99, a quick ratio of 6.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.26 billion, a PE ratio of 857.22 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Shopify had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 1.87%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

SHOP has been the topic of several recent research reports. ATB Capital upped their price objective on Shopify from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Shopify from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Shopify from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Shopify from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Shopify from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.42.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

