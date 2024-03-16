Beacon Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Beacon Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 749 shares during the quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the third quarter worth about $70,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the first quarter worth about $73,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LMBS traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.06. The stock had a trading volume of 363,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,428. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $46.58 and a 52 week high of $48.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.74.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

