Beacon Capital Management LLC Buys 124 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 999 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Tractor Supply during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 105.6% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 148 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSCO has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $207.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.06, for a total value of $93,056.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,804,516.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.06, for a total value of $93,056.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,804,516.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 8,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,168,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,418,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 85,755 shares of company stock valued at $20,087,782. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of TSCO traded up $3.28 on Friday, reaching $257.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,458,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,249,837. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $185.00 and a twelve month high of $259.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $236.74 and a 200-day moving average of $217.38.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.06. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 53.60%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.61%.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

