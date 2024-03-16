BDL Capital Management Invests $4.62 Million in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

BDL Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 63,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,621,000. Pentair makes up approximately 3.8% of BDL Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PNR. First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its position in Pentair by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 3,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Pentair by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 28,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Pentair during the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Pentair by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,882,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,287,364,000 after purchasing an additional 204,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Pentair by 54.1% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Pentair alerts:

Pentair Stock Performance

PNR stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.63. 2,092,340 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,662,410. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.20. Pentair plc has a 1 year low of $50.15 and a 1 year high of $82.57.

Pentair Announces Dividend

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $984.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $975.36 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 15.17%. Pentair’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. Pentair’s payout ratio is currently 24.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PNR. Bank of America raised Pentair from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Pentair in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Pentair from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Pentair from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Pentair from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.85.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Pentair

Pentair Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.