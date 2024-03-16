BDL Capital Management Buys Shares of 53,603 Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

BDL Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 53,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,672,000. Darling Ingredients accounts for approximately 2.2% of BDL Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DAR. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.80.

Darling Ingredients Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of DAR stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.44. 2,269,956 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,966,247. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.90. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.97 and a twelve month high of $71.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kurt Stoffel purchased 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.62 per share, for a total transaction of $332,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,965.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Darling Ingredients Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

