BDL Capital Management Buys Shares of 42,033 Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO)

BDL Capital Management bought a new stake in Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 42,033 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,000. Frontline makes up about 0.7% of BDL Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRO. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Frontline in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Frontline in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Frontline by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,999 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Frontline in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in Frontline in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. 25.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FRO traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,109,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,425,217. Frontline plc has a 52-week low of $13.35 and a 52-week high of $24.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 0.06.

Frontline ( NYSE:FRO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The shipping company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.05). Frontline had a net margin of 35.95% and a return on equity of 26.00%. The business had revenue of $415.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Frontline plc will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from Frontline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.26%. Frontline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.17%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FRO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Frontline from $23.00 to $22.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Frontline in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th.

Frontline plc, a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

