BDL Capital Management Buys Shares of 22,759 Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

BDL Capital Management bought a new stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 22,759 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,360,000. Arista Networks accounts for about 4.4% of BDL Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 68.8% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,819,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,591,320,000 after acquiring an additional 4,002,359 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 162.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,549,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $673,412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,432,952 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 391.5% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,848,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $623,657,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065,313 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $308,885,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 32.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,318,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,897,906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515,864 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Arista Networks Price Performance

NYSE:ANET traded down $6.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $277.73. The company had a trading volume of 3,819,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,403,890. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.68 and a 1-year high of $292.66. The firm has a market cap of $86.83 billion, a PE ratio of 42.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $267.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.41.

Insider Activity

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.44% and a net margin of 35.62%. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $4,980,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at $807,756. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $4,980,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at $807,756. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.52, for a total value of $118,776.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,666 shares of company stock worth $30,351,719 over the last three months. 18.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ANET has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Arista Networks from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $225.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Melius Research raised Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.38.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Arista Networks

About Arista Networks

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.