BDL Capital Management Buys New Shares in TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD)

BDL Capital Management purchased a new stake in TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000. TORM accounts for about 0.2% of BDL Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in TORM by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in TORM by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in TORM in the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in TORM in the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of TORM in the 3rd quarter worth about $129,000.

Get TORM alerts:

TORM Price Performance

Shares of TORM stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.58. 552,168 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 623,976. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.63. TORM plc has a fifty-two week low of $22.31 and a fifty-two week high of $37.11.

TORM Cuts Dividend

About TORM

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th. TORM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.10%.

(Free Report)

TORM plc, a product tanker company, engages in the transportation of refined oil products and crude oil worldwide. It operates in two operating segments, Tanker and Marine Exhaust. The company transports gasoline, jet fuel, naphtha, and gas oil, as well as dirty petroleum products, such as fuel oil. It also engages in developing and producing advanced and green marine equipment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TORM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TORM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.