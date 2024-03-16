BDL Capital Management Buys New Shares in TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD)

BDL Capital Management purchased a new stake in TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000. TORM accounts for about 0.2% of BDL Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in TORM by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in TORM by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in TORM in the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in TORM in the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of TORM in the 3rd quarter worth about $129,000.
TORM Price Performance
Shares of TORM stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.58. 552,168 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 623,976. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.63. TORM plc has a fifty-two week low of $22.31 and a fifty-two week high of $37.11.
TORM Cuts Dividend
About TORM
TORM plc, a product tanker company, engages in the transportation of refined oil products and crude oil worldwide. It operates in two operating segments, Tanker and Marine Exhaust. The company transports gasoline, jet fuel, naphtha, and gas oil, as well as dirty petroleum products, such as fuel oil. It also engages in developing and producing advanced and green marine equipment.
