BDL Capital Management Buys New Shares in Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL)

BDL Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 95,293 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $930,000. Golden Ocean Group comprises 0.8% of BDL Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 288,459 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 22.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 475,876 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,750,000 after acquiring an additional 86,628 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,042,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 557.4% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 249,523 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 211,567 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 44.9% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 341,911 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after acquiring an additional 105,879 shares during the period. 19.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GOGL shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

Golden Ocean Group Stock Down 0.7 %

Golden Ocean Group stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.80. The company had a trading volume of 4,567,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,878,984. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.33 and its 200-day moving average is $9.31. Golden Ocean Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $6.89 and a fifty-two week high of $13.95.

Golden Ocean Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Golden Ocean Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.38%. Golden Ocean Group’s dividend payout ratio is 214.29%.

Golden Ocean Group Company Profile

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels worldwide. It operates dry bulk vessels comprising of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company's vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

Further Reading

