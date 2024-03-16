Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Short Interest Update

Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 42,600 shares, a decline of 29.6% from the February 14th total of 60,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Barrett Business Services

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 315,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,459,000 after buying an additional 12,997 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services in the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,580,000 after buying an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 82.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BBSI. StockNews.com lowered shares of Barrett Business Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $141.00 price target on shares of Barrett Business Services in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

Barrett Business Services Stock Performance

Barrett Business Services stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $119.00. 69,249 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,455. The company’s fifty day moving average is $114.72 and its 200-day moving average is $105.97. The firm has a market cap of $781.95 million, a PE ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.35. Barrett Business Services has a 52 week low of $76.22 and a 52 week high of $130.00.

Barrett Business Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.15%.

Barrett Business Services Company Profile

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

Featured Stories

